Commonwealth Seminar pledges to be steadfast in mission of ‘opening the doors of government to everyone’

Reflecting upon the unsettling events of this past weekend, and the uncertainty & upheaval which surround them…

We wanted to reaffirm the Commonwealth Seminar’s commitment to diversity & education, along with our unwavering belief that inclusion, rather than exclusion – and that bridges, rather than walls – are the foundations upon which we must move forward… not just as a country, but as a society as a whole.

As we enter our 14th year, we are more determined than ever to fulfill our mission of “opening the doors of government to everyone”. We strongly believe that by bringing diverse perspectives, voices and opinions into public debate, and that by educating people of all backgrounds about the workings of our government, our Democracy is made stronger.

Our most recent Seminar classes have included: Refugees who survived the Khmer Rouge… Immigrants from Liberia and Gambia… First generation Americans from Jamaica, China, Cape Verde, and South Korea… And countless leaders & advocates from a myriad of ethnic, socioeconomic, religious, cultural and other diverse backgrounds