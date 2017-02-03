Commonwealth Seminar pledges to be steadfast in mission of ‘opening the doors of government to everyone’

Reflecting upon the unsettling events of this past weekend, and the uncertainty & upheaval which surround them…
We wanted to reaffirm the Commonwealth Seminar’s commitment to diversity & education, along with our unwavering belief that inclusion, rather than exclusion – and that bridges, rather than walls – are the foundations upon which we must move forward… not just as a country, but as a society as a whole.
As we enter our 14th year, we are more determined than ever to fulfill our mission of “opening the doors of government to everyone”. We strongly believe that by bringing diverse perspectives, voices and opinions into public debate, and that by educating people of all backgrounds about the workings of our government, our Democracy is made stronger.
Our most recent Seminar classes have included: Refugees who survived the Khmer Rouge… Immigrants from Liberia and Gambia… First generation Americans from Jamaica, China, Cape Verde, and South Korea… And countless leaders & advocates from a myriad of ethnic, socioeconomic, religious, cultural and other diverse backgrounds
Yesterday, Google’s Welcome Page fittingly honored civil rights icon Fred Korematsu. His fight against unjust governmental policies resonates profoundly, today. We implore people follow his example, and to also look for opportunities to educate, engage and enlighten.
In that vein, and in staying true to our values, we urge you to learn more about other organizations which endeavor to help those in need, that strive for social justice & equality, and which work to bring people together.
These organizations include (alphabetically):
– The American Civil Liberties Union
– The Anti-Defamation League of New England
– The Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center
– The Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action (JALSA)
– Oxfam America (Boston based)
We also encourage you to learn more about the countless other organizations in your community which work to educate and unify… And we welcome suggestions about other groups which do similar great work (… we’re always happy to learn).
We pledge to continue our mission, and do our part to ensure that the faces & voices participating in our public discourse and decision-making processes are as diverse as those which comprise our society.
Below, please celebrate the diversity of the Commonwealth Seminar, with pictures of some of the alumni who have become part of our Seminar Family, over the past 14 years.
About the Commonwealth Seminar
The Commonwealth Seminar is a privately funded program with the mission of opening the doors of the State House. It is an intensive training program focused on teaching diverse leaders how the Massachusetts Legislature really works. Top state legislators, legislative staff, media members, and administration policymakers will introduce seminar participants to the Legislature and state government generally. By giving an insiders’ view of the process, our goal is to encourage diverse leaders to become effective advocates and to pursue careers in public service.
Who Should Apply?
We are looking for leaders from communities of color and immigrant communities; and people working to directly benefit them. We place a high value on creating a seminar class that is diverse racially, ethnically, and geographically.
Successful candidates for the Commonwealth Seminar will have a basic understanding of state government and a clear desire to use the skills learned through the seminar to make positive change.
Acceptance to the seminar is decided through a competitive process. Commonwealth Seminar staff and advisers will make all final decisions about the makeup of the seminar.
More Information and Application
Please be prepared to make a compelling argument in the application about how you fit into the Commonwealth Seminar’s target student profile. For more information, and to download an application, please visit the Commonwealth Seminar website.