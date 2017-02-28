City of Boston Press Release/Reinstallation of New Balance Hubway Bike Share Stations begins in Boston Today

The Boston Transportation Department today announced that the process to reinstall Boston’s Hubway Bike Share Stations Downtown and in the City’s neighborhoods is beginning today, Monday, February 27. Once fully deployed, publicly shared bikes will be available to use at 127 Hubway stations in Boston. Reinstallation of the majority of the stations is expected to be completed by mid-March and remaining stations will be reinstalled in April. Daily updates will be posted at www.thehubway.com to report progress and allow Hubway members to keep track of the operability status of each station.

“It’s always great to see people using the Hubway bikes both Downtown and in our neighborhoods, and I’m looking forward to residents and visitors getting back on these bikes in the coming weeks as spring approaches,” said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “In addition to being a healthy and enjoyable recreational activity, bicycling is an active, low-cost form of transportation and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this terrific service.”

The City of Boston is celebrating the upcoming bike share season with the debut of a specially wrapped “unicorn” bike designed by Artists for Humanity which offers a Dorchester neighborhood theme. A “March Madness” style game utilizing all of the City’s 8” “unicorn” bikes will also be introduced this spring.

“Whether you want to cycle the entire length of the East Boston Greenway from Jeffries Point to Orient Heights, ride along the Southwest Corridor or the Esplanade, test out the new protected bike lane on Mass Ave, or simply finish your daily commute from North Station to the Financial District by bike, Hubway is a smart choice for traveling around the City,” said Boston Transportation Commissioner Gina N Fiandaca.

As Hubway is becoming an increasingly important public transportation option, the City of Boston is ensuring equitable access to the system by offering a $5 membership to qualifying low-income Bostonians. Details on this as well as general memberships and group discounts that are available may be found on the Hubway website.

Hubway is a regional public bike share system providing bikes in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge and Somerville. In total, the system offers more than 1600 bikes at 185 stations and has nearly 14,000 members. In 2016, the popular system recorded its 5 millionth ride.