City Council hearing Feb. 14 on mental health clinicians accompanying BPD officers on calls

What: City Council Hearing to explore additional investments in mental health clinicians to work with the Boston Police Department (BPD) through Boston Medical Center’s Boston Emergency Services Team (BEST) program.

When: Tuesday, February 14th 2017 at 2:00pm

Where: Boston City Council Chambers, Boston City Hall, 5th Floor Boston, MA 02108

Why: The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office reports that 75% of incarcerated females and 67% of incarcerated males have both substance use and mental health diagnoses. BPD currently has funds for two mental health clinicians to ride along with officers through the BEST program. They assist with de-escalating mental health, domestic violence, and substance abuse disorder crises and connect individuals to resources. Expansion of programs like BEST will help individuals access the services they need and help them avoid incarceration, as well as reduce the burden on our criminal justice system.

Who: Councilors Annissa Essaibi-George, Chair of the Committee on Homelessness, Mental Health and Recovery, and Ayanna Pressley, Member of the Committee on Homelessness, Mental Health and Recovery; formal testimony from representatives of departments listed below. The public is invited to testify.

· Boston Police Department

· Boston Emergency Services Team

· Boston EMS

· West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court

Contact:

Alana Olsen

Chief of Staff for City Councilor Essaibi-George

617-635-3716

Email: alana.olsen@boston.gov