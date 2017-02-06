Citizens Bank and necn now accepting applications for Champions in Action program

Nonprofit will receive $35,000 and media exposure in 2017

BOSTON – Citizens Bank and necn are now accepting applications for the second Champions in Action of 2017, this time in the Violence Prevention category. The Champions in Action® program provides financial, volunteer and public relations support to local nonprofits.

Nonprofit organizations focused on addressing underlying conditions that contribute to violence in our communities are invited to apply for the Champions award to be announced in July 2017. Applications can be completed online at http://www.citizensbank.com/community/champions and must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. EDT.

Champions in Action is part of Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities, the bank’s program designed to enhance quality of life and economic vitality in local communities. It provides support for small nonprofit organizations to recognize their contributions to communities throughout Massachusetts.

The selected Champion in Action will receive:

a $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens Bank;

be featured on necn through a series of public service announcements and television profiles that will air over the course of six months;

volunteer support from Citizens Bank colleagues;

complimentary membership to Massachusetts Nonprofit Network;

the opportunity for the organization’s executive director to participate in a “Executive-to-Executive” mentorship with a Citizens Bank executive;

public relations support;

promotional support, highlighting the Champion in Action in Citizens Bank branches;

be showcased on Citizens Bank and necn’s websites.

To be eligible for consideration, an organization must:

Be a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that serves Massachusetts and addresses the designated social concern;

Provide verification of tax-exempt status under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code; and

Have a total operating budget of $5 million or less.

Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities is part of the bank’s broader Citizens Helping Citizens program addressing four key areas: hunger, strengthening communities, financial education and volunteerism. Get more information about Citizens Bank’s community initiatives online.