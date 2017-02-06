Chinatown’s Not for Sale! February 8

Chinatown residents and community activists will rally and march on Wednesday to bring attention to the threat of displacement and say that Chinatown’s Not For Sale!

What: Chinatown’s Not For Sale Rally

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 12:00 noon

Where: 25 Harrison Avenue, Chinatown

Tenants of 22-30 Oxford Street, whose buildings were recently sold will speak about their slated 20 percent rent increase. The new landlord also owns 25 Harrison Avenue, where rooming house tenants were evacuated five years ago in the middle of the night. The owner now proposes a 25-story hotel on the site. The rally will end with a march to the Reggie Wong Park, where Mass DOT is currently soliciting developer bids for Parcels 25 and 26.

Chinatown residents are concerned that the land will be sold to the highest bidder.