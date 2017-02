Mingsley Jiang 2017 of Chinatown achieved High Honors for the Second Quarter at Boston College High School. For High Honors a student must have at least a 3.8 QPA and all grades “C+” or higher.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men founded in 1863. The school enrolls approximately 1600 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts.