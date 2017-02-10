Chinatown meeting roundup: CCBA, CSC, CRA

Three Chinatown neighborhood organizations met from January to February. The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association met Jan. 31, and the Chinatown Safety Committee and Chinatown Resident Association met Feb. 1.

CCBA

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association bimonthly meeting took place at its 90 Tyler Street headquarters. It welcomed new delegates representing family associations and community organizations.

The Asset Committee voted to collaborate with the Davis Companies and Boston Chinese Evangelical Church to apply to the City of Boston for the designation of a planned development area combining 50 Herald Street, 112 Shawmut Avenue and 120 Shawmut Avenue. Combining the three adjacent land parcels into one development area will increase zoning limits. CCBA owns the Herald Street land, while the Davis Companies owns 112 Shawmut Avenue and the church owns 120 Shawmut Avenue. Directors will vote at a special meeting.

The Election/Bylaws Committee met Jan. 10 and passed two resolutions regarding Rick Wong, who served as president from 2012 to 2013: Removing Wong’s title as advisor and permanently banning him from serving on the CCBA board. Board votes were tabled for the March 28 meeting.

The disciplinary actions arose after the board questioned the rental terms for 50 Herald Street, which is leased to C-Mart Supermarket in May 2016, with a special committee of three directors filing a report at the Sept. 23, 2016 meeting. Directors Raymond Cheng, Robert Ng and Man Ho Chan found the C-Mart lease did not match terms the board voted on, which set rent at $27,000 a month, increased rent annually by 5 percent and required capital repairs to the roof and parking lot. The lease’s rent was $24,500 a month, increased annual rents by 1.5 percent for the first 10 years and did not stipulate repairs. Wong signed the lease June 2012, 14 months before its end in August 2013, saying the repairs were urgent. C-Mart’s rent is $19.60 per square foot and includes 26 parking spots, while nearby New York Mart at 1102 Washington Street pays $23 per square foot and does not include parking.

CSC

The Chinatown Safety Committee met at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Boston Police Department Sgt. John P. Doris, community service officer for Districts A-1 and A-15, gave the crime report for the past 30 days. There were three aggravated assaults, one auto theft, one commercial robbery and six street robberies.

“There’s been an uptick in street robberies, often with people walking down the street talking on their phones and then the phone gets taken,” Doris said. “Walk and make eye contact with everybody, you’re less likely to get robbed. Be aware of your surroundings.”

Parents of Josiah Quincy Elementary School students gave an update on the rooftop playground, which has new lighting but no gates. Custodians have found drug needles and homeless individuals sleeping there, with parents working with Boston Public Schools.

CRA

The Chinatown Resident Association met at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

A presentation on a proposed residential project at 47-55 LaGrange Street took place; the site is currently a parking lot. The proposed building will be 21 stories with 150 to 160 units; 15 percent of the on-site units will be affordable housing. It will seek a variance to build more densely from the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

The association held a protest on Feb. 8 at 25 Harrison Avenue, which was evacuated in Feb. 8, 2012 for being below building code. The building was purchased by 18-20 Oxford Street LLC, with its owners proposing to develop a 26-story hotel. The owners also own 18-30 Oxford Street, which increased rent for tenants by 18 to 20 percent.

This post is also available in: Chinese