CACA inaugurates officers

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge inaugurated its 2017 officers on Feb. 5 at East Ocean City Restaurant.

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge inaugurated its 2017 officers on Feb. 5 at East Ocean City Restaurant. (From left) Mei Hung, David Li, Carol Wan, David Chao, Yiru Chen, a new member, Rose Hom and Quincy city councilor Nina Liang. (Image courtesy of Esther Lee.)

Quincy City Councilor at-large Nina Liang officiated the inauguration ceremony. The officers are:

  • President Rose Hom
  • Vice president Ai Cheng
  • Secretary David Li
  • Assistant secretary Vincent Chia
  • Collector Colette Yeung
  • Treasurer David Zhao
  • Financial secretary David Murphy
  • Marshal Hung Goon
  • Sentinel Joe Wong
  • Compliance officer Mimi Chiu
  • Compliance officer Irene Ruan
  • National representative Esther Lee
