CACA inaugurates officers

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge inaugurated its 2017 officers on Feb. 5 at East Ocean City Restaurant.
Quincy City Councilor at-large Nina Liang officiated the inauguration ceremony. The officers are:
- President Rose Hom
- Vice president Ai Cheng
- Secretary David Li
- Assistant secretary Vincent Chia
- Collector Colette Yeung
- Treasurer David Zhao
- Financial secretary David Murphy
- Marshal Hung Goon
- Sentinel Joe Wong
- Compliance officer Mimi Chiu
- Compliance officer Irene Ruan
- National representative Esther Lee
This post is also available in: Chinese