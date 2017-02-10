CACA inaugurates officers

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge inaugurated its 2017 officers on Feb. 5 at East Ocean City Restaurant.

Quincy City Councilor at-large Nina Liang officiated the inauguration ceremony. The officers are:

President Rose Hom

Vice president Ai Cheng

Secretary David Li

Assistant secretary Vincent Chia

Collector Colette Yeung

Treasurer David Zhao

Financial secretary David Murphy

Marshal Hung Goon

Sentinel Joe Wong

Compliance officer Mimi Chiu

Compliance officer Irene Ruan

National representative Esther Lee

