Boston Transportation Department takes steps to improve safety on Chinatown streets

City of Boston to partner with the Asian Community Development Corporation and Chinatown Main Streets to improve safety

BOSTON – Friday, February 24, 2017 – The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) today announced measures to improve safety on local streets in Boston’s bustling Chinatown neighborhood, as well as additional enhancements planned for the coming months. The work is being accomplished in partnership with the Asian Community Development Corporation, Chinatown Main Streets, Chinatown Safety Committee, Chinatown Residents Association and Chinatown Neighborhood Council, with input from Chinatown Summer Youth Leadership students.

“Chinatown is a vibrant community and it is vital the neighborhood’s streets are both safe and functional for residents, local businesses, daily commuters, tourists and visitors,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “I’d like to thank the Chinatown community for partnering with us and providing insight into the specific transportation needs of their neighborhood. We look forward to continuing to work with residents to create the best street conditions in Chinatown.”

To date, BTD has completed the following improvements at six signalized intersections on Kneeland Street between Washington Street and Atlantic Avenue:

“Do Not Block” Intersections signs posted and new related pavement markings installed.

All crosswalks repainted.

Pedestrian crossing times increased.

Traffic signals retimed to improve traffic flow on Kneeland Street.

Parking meters between Tyler and Hudson Streets relocated to allow for better visibility.

Two “No Turn on Red” signs added to address conflicts between turning drivers and pedestrians in the crosswalk.

BTD crews have also repainted all crosswalks at the following nearby intersections in the neighborhood:

Tyler Street and Beach Street

Hudson Street and Beach Street

Harrison Avenue and Beach Street

Harrison Avenue and Essex Street

Essex Street and Chauncey Street

“The modifications made at these intersections will work to reduce congestion, increase sight distance and enrich the travel environment for all users of the roadway along Kneeland Street and throughout Chinatown,” said Boston Transportation Commissioner Gina N. Fiandaca. “BTD will continue to monitor safety and movement on local streets in the neighborhood and make adjustments as necessary.”

Plans are also underway to repaint pavement markings this upcoming construction season on Kneeland Street, from Washington Street to Atlantic Avenue.