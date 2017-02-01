Boston Public Library celebrates Black History Month with ‘Black Is’ booklist

Boston Public Library honors Black History Month with its annual “Black Is” booklist, a list of recent books concerning the African American experience compiled by staff librarians for all to enjoy. Categories of books include graphic, historical, international, mystery, and urban fiction, and biography/memoir, expressions, and history and contemporary issues in nonfiction. Copies of the booklist will be available at all library locations this week.

“Boston Public Library is proud to celebrate Black History Month by providing readers with a guide to the wealth of new literature that explores important topics related to the African American experience, and I am thankful to our booklist committee for their insightful recommendations and invite everyone to pick up these works ,” said Boston Public Library President David Leonard.

The list includes authors like Congressmen Cory Booker and John Lewis, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Marcus Samuelsson, Pat Cleveland, Phoebe Robinson, Rita Dove, and more.

Previous “Black Is” booklists can be found via www.bpl.org/research/adultbooklists/blackis.htm. Boston Public Library staff also celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an annual “Latino Life” Booklist, and for the first time this year, will publish a “Pride Is” booklist in June.

