Boston Chinatown rings in Chinese New Year

The 2017 Lion Dance Parade in Chinatown Boston took place Feb. 12. Despite the snow falling on and off throughout the day, many attendees participated in this celebration for the Year of the Rooster.

This event was sponsored by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England (CCBA), which opened the ceremony with remarks from CCBA president Paul Chan, “Thank you for coming here. And we thank all the clubs who emailed me rain or shine or snow, they will be here, so we’re here today. We also thank the Boston Transit Department, Boston Police and Department of Public Works, who will be very helpful to us. And this year is the Year of the Rooster and let’s get cocky! Thank you.”

Before the lion dances began, there was also an unveiling of the 2017 Lunar New Year: Year of the Rooster stamp from the U.S. Postal Service.

The lion dance performances featured the Chinese Merchants Association, Chiu Mo Kwoon, Gund Kwok, Gung Ho Athletic Club, Nam Pai Academy, Wah Lum Kung Fu, Wong Family Association, Wong Keung Lion Dance Club and Woo Ching Kung Fu Club.

Along with lion dances and a martial arts demonstration from Oom Yung Doe, there were also fun arts and crafts activities at the Cultural Village at 90 Tyler Street.

The Culture Village was located at 90 Tyler Street and open to the public. Visitors were welcomed with traditional instrumental music, warm tea and opportunities to learn about Chinese calligraphy, make their own handmade dough roosters and paper crafts from teachers from the New England Chinese Cultural Studio (NECCS).

Teacher Amy Huang said NECCS has visited various high schools in Massachusetts to teach these traditional Taiwanese and Chinese arts to share the cultural knowledge. One of the attendees, Finale Doshi-Velez, brought her two children to the Culture Village and said that “it’s a really fun way to expose them to something new, especially on a snowy day like this.”

The Chinese New Year parade occurs each year in Chinatown to spread good luck and well wishes for the new year.