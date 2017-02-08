Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and O.R.G. Packaging chairman Zhou Yunjie visit BCNC

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and O.R.G Packaging Chairman Zhou Yunjie 周云杰visited children and families at the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC), as a part of the team’s ongoing participation in “Hockey is for Everyone” month, which uses the game of hockey to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.

Pastrnak and Mr. Zhou engaged in Chinese New Year themed arts & crafts with kids during the visit. They presented gift bags, signed Bruins posters and tickets to the children.

This past summer, Pastrnak visited China with fellow Bruins forward Matt Beleskey, along with Bruins alumni Andrew Raycroft and Bob Sweeney, as a part of “Bruins Global: China 2016” presented by O.R.G Packaging.

On Feb 12, the Boston Bruins will host the Montreal Canadiens and BCNC will be the beneficiary of the 50/50 raffle from the Boston Bruins Foundation.

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center:

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,000 children, youth, and adults each year at three locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provide opportunities for them to learn and acquire skills, and create a community of mutual support and encouragement. For more information, go to www.bcnc.net.