Friday, Feb. 24

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

41 Berkeley Street

Boston, MA 02116

The Castle Square Tenants Organization hosts the annual Black History Chinese New Year Celebration to highlight its vibrant community with performances, a DJ and refreshments at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology. Free admission. To register, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/406863902989722/

This post is also available in: Chinese