BCNC One Chinatown names Cynthia Woo as director

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is pleased to announce that Cynthia Woo (胡善怡) has joined the agency as the new director of One Chinatown Arts Center located at 99 Albany Street in Boston.

A Southern California native, Cynthia started her work in the arts and culture sector as part of the staff which opened the Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles in 2003. Fueled by a commitment to strengthen the connection of arts to the community, she relocated to Boston to obtain her Masters of Arts in Art History and Museum Studies certificate from Tufts University.

Over the past ten years, Cynthia has worked in the Boston-area arts sector, first as the Director of Programs and Special Events at LynnArts, Inc., and most recently as the Director of Community Relations at the Boston Center for the Arts (BCA). Over seven years at the BCA, she developed community partnerships, managed audience-building activities, and created access to the arts through public programs. Cynthia is also an adjunct educator at the Museum of Fine Arts, through which she was first introduced to BCNC by serving as the Community Arts Initiative Liaison.

“I am excited to once again be working in the Chinatown community and having the tremendous opportunity to establish One Chinatown as a vital resource for artists, residents, and visitors to our city,” said Cynthia. “Arts and creativity are so important in building curious young minds, engaged families, and healthy communities.”

“Cynthia’s wealth of experience in the cultural sector makes her a key addition to the BCNC team,” stated Giles Li, Executive Director. “Boston has an incredible cultural sector that Chinatown, unfortunately, is largely disconnected from. With Cynthia at its helm, One Chinatown will support the master artists and aspiring artists in our community, and build a bridge to the world-class institutions Boston has to offer.”

About One Chinatown

One Chinatown is an arts center at 99 Albany Street in Boston; it was developed by BCNC in partnership with Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC). The 5,000 square-foot space includes a theater, gallery, and classrooms. Slated to open in Spring 2017, One Chinatown will provide an artist-in-residence program; arts and cultural series featuring performance, exhibitions, and workshops; arts education programs; a flexible artist’s workplace; and rehearsal space rental. One Chinatown will also offer credit-bearing college courses through BHCC.

One Chinatown was awarded a prestigious National Creative Placemaking award from ArtPlace America in 2016, just one of 29 awardees out of more than 1,400. Because of its unique role in the Chinatown community, it has garnered the support of public officials, philanthropy, and residents alike.

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,000 children, youth, and adults each year at three locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provide opportunities for them to learn and acquire skills, and create a community of mutual support and encouragement. For more information, go to www.bcnc.net.