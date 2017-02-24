Access to childcare for homeless families on Feb. 27, inaugural event in City Council Early Education & Childcare Policy dialogues

What: Access to Childcare for Homeless Families, the inaugural event in Early Education & Childcare Policy dialogue series: “Let’s Chat About Childcare”

When: Monday, February 27th 2017 at 6:00pm

Where: Horizon’s for Homeless Children 1705 Columbus Ave, Roxbury

Who: Boston City Councilors Annissa Essaibi-George, Andrea Campbell, Ayanna Pressley, Michelle Wu, Horizon’s for Homeless Children; Homes for Families; and members of the public.

Why: As Chair of the Committee on Homelessness, Mental Health, and Recovery, Councilor Essaibi-George has seen the many challenges and hardships that face our most vulnerable populations. For homeless families, many of which are headed by single mothers, childcare can be the critical rung on the ladder out of homelessness.

“With childcare in place, a homeless mother can go to work or job training or even doctors’ appointment to stay healthy enough to go to work and take care of her children, the Councilor said.

The other side of the equation is that childcare should be a stimulating environment, one that prepares children to transition to and be successful in Boston Public Schools.

Councilor Essaibi-George said, “Available, affordable, educational childcare care sends the message, ‘Families are welcome in Boston.’”

