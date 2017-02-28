Dr. Nonie K. Lesaux, Chair of the Massachusetts Board of Early Education and Care and the Juliana W. and William Foss Thompson Professor of Education and Society at Harvard University has been named Nurtury’s 2017 Nurturer of the Year. Established in 2016, The Nurturer of the Year Award is presented annually at the organization’s fundraising event A Night for Nurtury, to recognize an individual who applies ingenuity, compassion, and intellect to addressing and mitigating the impact of the challenges that affect young children and their families. Massachusetts State Representative and Nurtury alumnus Jeffrey Sánchez received the first award. A Night for Nurtury will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at our flagship center the Nurtury Learning Lab, located at 33 Bickford Street in the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments (formerly Bromley-Heath). Proceeds from evening will benefit Nurtury programs. For sponsor and ticket information, contact Stephanie Ellington, Associate Director – Donor Engagement & Events at sellington@nurturyboston.org or 617.695.0700 ext. 229.

ABOUT NURTURY

Nurtury is New England’s first early education and care agency. In 1886, Nurtury founded the first learning center to be located in a public housing development. Formerly the Jamaica Plain center, now the Learning Lab, this center is one of the five oldest early childhood education programs in the United States, the second oldest in Massachusetts. Nurtury gives Greater Boston’s youngest children in need, from birth to age five, the opportunity to reach their full potential by investing in school readiness, promoting healthy development and strengthening families. For over a century, Nurtury has been one of Boston’s largest providers of early education and care, currently impacting over 1,200 children in the Greater Boston area. Learn more by visiting: www.nurturyboston.org