ZOLL to donate an AED to a Mass. school each month

Only manufacturer of AEDs in Massachusetts

January 30, 2017—CHELMSFORD, MASS.—ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that, in response to the new law mandating AEDs in all Massachusetts public and private schools, it plans to donate a ZOLL AED Plus® defibrillator to one Massachusetts school each month until the law goes into effect in July 2018.

Each month, ZOLL will randomly draw a school’s name to determine the monthly winner. To be eligible for the drawing, one employee from each interested school may submit an application at www.zoll.com/malaw. Only one entry per interested school is allowed. The winning school will be chosen by random selection at the end of each month and be announced on ZOLL’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Under the new law, each public and private school in the Commonwealth must designate money in its budget for AEDs and have them in place along with trained personnel by July 2018.

“Passage of this act is an important victory to ensure that more young lives are not tragically lost due to the lack of AEDs and trained staff at local schools,” said A. Ernest Whiton, President of ZOLL Resuscitation. “AEDs greatly enhance survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest and are simple enough for non-medical personnel to operate.”

Out-of-hospital survival from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is dismal at less than 10% and SCA does not discriminate by age. Timing is critical to survival. If a victim does not receive CPR and early defibrillation from an AED, chances of survival decrease 10% with each passing minute.

ZOLL is the only manufacturer of AEDs in Massachusetts. All of the company’s AEDs are designed and manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Chelmsford, where it employs just over 900 people. Co-founded 35 years ago by Dr. Paul Zoll, a pioneer in pacing and defibrillation, ZOLL today is a world leader in resuscitation and the ninth largest medical device company in Massachusetts, according to the Boston Business Journal.

About the AED Plus

Increasing the quality of CPR has been an ongoing commitment of ZOLL’s since 2002, when it was the first to introduce real-time CPR feedback in its AED Plus. The AED Plus is the first and only AED that provides Real CPR Help® for the depth and rate of chest compressions during CPR. This feedback technology helps both lay and professional rescuers provide high-quality manual CPR with real-time audio and visual feedback to help them achieve the proper depth and rate of CPR chest compressions. The AED Plus guides rescuers through the complete Chain of Survival, helping all sudden cardiac arrest victims, not just those who need a shock.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, and lay rescuers treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group is a diversified group of companies led by holding company Asahi Kasei Corp., with operations in the material, homes, and health care business sectors. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/ en/.