Wrentham Village Premium Outlets celebrates Lunar New Year beginning Jan. 27 to Feb. 19

WHAT: 2017 marks the year of the Rooster, and to welcome the Lunar New Year, Wrentham Village Premium

Outlets will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a variety of Lunar New Year-themed events, and VIP savings for Chinese visitors to the center beginning on January 27th – Sunday, February 19th.

Throughout the three week celebration, there will be a complimentary DAVIDsTEA Hot Tea Bar set-up near Guest Services, as well as extra special savings and surprises! To learn more, shoppers can visit Guest Services.

Lunar/Chinese New Year Events & Activities:

Traditional Lion Dance Performances

Saturday, January 28th – 11:00a.m. – 1:00p.m. February 4th snow/rain date

Sunday, January 29th – 10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m. February 5th snow/rain date

Main Walkway (near Mall Office)

Chinese Name Art

Saturday, January 28th – 12:00p.m. – 3:00p.m.

Food Court

This ancient form of art is thought to bring good luck and fortune to those who have their

names painted in this colorful way. Words become art as each letter is transformed into an animal, flower, a sunset, and more. Watch as an artist turns your name into beautiful art!

Origami

Saturday, January 28th – 12:00p.m. – 3:00p.m.

Food Court

Chinese origami brings paper to life with beautiful designs such as boats and hats! Join

Winchester Chinese School in making Chinese origami.

Chinese New Year Paint & Sip with Muse PaintBar

Saturday, February 4th – 11:00a.m. – 1:30p.m.

Food Court

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster! Bring your friends for a morning of fun at our Paint & Sip Event, hosted by Muse Paint Bar, while sipping tea provided by DAVID’sTEA!

There is a fee and pre-registration is required. Please visit www.MusePaintBar.com and search for Patriot Place location to sign up, or visit Simon Guest Services for complete details!

WHERE: Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

1 Premium Outlet Boulevard

Wrentham, MA 02093

MORE

INFO: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/wrentham-village.

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is located off of 1-495 and Route1A in Wrentham, Massachusetts. For more information, and up to the minute updates, contact Guest Services (508) 384-0600, or visit: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/wrentham-village. Follow Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on Twitter: @wvpremoutlets and on Instagram: @wvpremiumoutlets.