Worcester Lion Dance Team tapped to perform for Lunar New Year Celebration at brand new

The Imperial Lion Dance Team announced today that it was chosen by MGM National Harbor in Maryland to perform during the resort’s first Lunar New Year celebration. The $1.4 billion resort opened its doors on December 8, just minutes from the nation’s capital.

On February 3, the four-time New England Lion Dance Competition champions, the Imperial Lion Dance Team will bring a gravity-defying performance to the resort featuring the Lion Dance on high poles. The Lion Dance is usually performed during the Chinese and Vietnamese New Years, grand openings, weddings and special events.

“This is a huge opportunity for our team, we are really excited,” said Hung Nguyen, the team’s General Manager. “I hope Lion Dancing becomes more mainstream in the Entertainment and Sports world as people’s fascination with it grows.”

For additional information and photos of the Imperial Lion Dance Team, visit the team’s website nhuthanhgroup.com or follow on Facebook @ImperialLionDance. To watch their performances, visit YouTube.com/ImperialLionDance