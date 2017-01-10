Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron to receive Ellen M. Zane Award for Visionary Leadership at 2017 Working Wonders event

Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children announced today that Washington Post Executive Editor and former editor of The Boston Globe Martin “Marty” Baron will be honored with this year’s Ellen M. Zane Award for Visionary Leadership for his long and distinguished career of forward thinking and fearlessly challenging the status quo. The award will be presented at the 2017 Working Wonders benefit event on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

“Marty Baron is one of the nation’s top newsroom leaders, a courageous seeker of truth and a true visionary in an industry that is undergoing disruptive transformation,” said Michael Wagner, President and CEO of Tufts Medical Center. “He has spent his career pursuing meaningful stories that have had a profound effect on people’s lives, and he has shown the foresight and creativity to successfully navigate the changing landscape of the media business. He possesses the same dedication to innovation, achievement and serving communities that we strive for every day.”

Working Wonders is Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children’s signature fundraising event. Dedicated to raising critical unrestricted support, this annual benefit evening celebrates individuals and organizations who embody the values of the Medical Center. The Ellen M. Zane Award for Visionary Leadership is named in honor of former Tufts Medical Center President and CEO, who currently sits on the Tufts Medical Center Board of Trustees as Vice Chair. The award is presented annually at Working Wonders to a person who exemplifies visionary or transformational leadership within Tufts Medical Center, Floating Hospital for Children, Tufts University School of Medicine or the community-at-large.

The 2017 Working Wonders for Tufts Medical Center annual benefit evening will be held on March 28, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The menu will feature creations from Barbara Lynch, Chef/Owner of Barbara Lynch Gruppo, and Chef Scott Jones, Chef de Cuisine of Menton. David Brown, Chief Advancement Officer at the Forsyth Institute and former meteorologist for WCVB-TV Channel 5, will be the emcee for the evening. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/workingwondersor call 617-636-7656.

About Marty Baron

Marty Baron became executive editor of The Washington Post on January 2, 2013; The Post has since received four Pulitzer Prizes. Prior to joining The Washington Post, he served as editor of The Boston Globe for more than 11 years. During his tenure, The Globe won six Pulitzer Prizes—for public service, explanatory journalism, national reporting and criticism. The Globe received the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2003 for its investigation into a pattern of concealing clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church. Baron also has held top positions at The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and The Miami Herald. Under his leadership, The Miami Herald won the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Coverage in 2001 for its reporting of the raid to recover Elián González, the Cuban boy at the center of a fierce immigration and custody dispute.

Baron began his journalism career at The Miami Herald, serving as a state reporter and later as a business writer. While with The Los Angeles Times, he served as business editor; assistant managing editor for page-one special reports, public opinion polling and special projects; and, later, editor of the newspaper’s Orange County Edition. In 1996, Baron joined The New York Times and became associate managing editor, responsible for the nighttime news operations of the newspaper, in 1997. He was named executive editor at The Miami Herald at the start of 2000.

Born and raised in Tampa, FL, Baron speaks fluent Spanish. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1976 with both BA and MBA degrees.

About the Ellen M. Zane Award for Visionary Leadership

Ellen M. Zane served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children from 2004 to 2011. Over the course of her tenure, Zane returned the Medical Center to financial stability. She strengthened its relationship with Tufts University, established its community physician network, which now includes 1,600 doctors, and launched its Distributed Academic Medical Center™ model, a partnership with community affiliates designed to keep more care in the community.

Under Ellen’s leadership, the hallmark of Tufts Medical Center has been the high-quality care it provides to its patients, among the most medically complex patient population of any full service acute-care hospital in the Commonwealth. Zane was the first woman and first non-physician to serve as CEO in the 220-year history of the Medical Center. Because of Ellen Zane and her transformative vision, Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children have brighter futures.

About Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children

Tufts Medical Center is an exceptional, not-for-profit, 415-bed academic medical center that is home to both a full-service hospital for adults and Floating Hospital for Children. Conveniently located in downtown Boston, the Medical Center is the principal teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine. Floating Hospital for Children is the full-service children’s hospital of Tufts Medical Center and the principal pediatric teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine. Tufts Medical Center is affiliated with the New England Quality Care Alliance, a network of more than 1,800 physicians throughout Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, please visitwww.tuftsmedicalcenter.org.