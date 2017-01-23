Ward 18 Democrats to elect delegates to state convention Feb. 11

Democrats in Ward 18 will be holding a caucus at the Hyde Park Community Center, 1179 River Street, Hyde Park, MA, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 10:00 am, to elect 43 delegates and 6 alternates to the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, for the purpose of organizing to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in 2017.

The convention will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Candidates must be registered Democrats as of the day of the caucus within the ward or town from which they are running as Delegates. Only registered and pre-registered Democrats from that ward or town, as of the day of the caucus, shall be allowed to vote on any matter at the local caucus and the Democratic Committee welcomes participants. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret.

Youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates. The Hyde Park Community Center is handicapped accessible.

Details on the rules can be found at www.massdems.org. For more information on the caucus please contact Rob Consalvo, Chairman, at 617-828- 0129. For general information on the Convention or the Democratic Party please call 617-939- 0800 or inquire via e-mail at contact@massdems.org.