Wang Leehom honored by Berklee College of Music

Chinese-American singer and songwriter Wang Leehom, a 1999 Berklee alumnus known as King of Chinese Pop, received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music at Symphony Hall Boston on Nov. 13, 2016. Berklee president Roger Brown presented an honorary doctorate of music to Wang, the first Chinese-American to receive the honor in recognition of his achievements and influences in music, and impact on international culture. During the ceremony, Brown also announced the Wang Leehom Scholarship, which will provide a full scholarship to one outstanding musician who is a citizen of China attending Berklee. All proceeds from the concert went toward the scholarship fund.

Brown recognized Wang’s musical and film achievements, but also admired his international influences. By fusing Eastern and Western music style, Wang’s songs transcend musical boundaries and built a cultural bridge between the East and the West.

Wang said he was honored to return to his alma mater to receive an honorary doctorate and was proud to see Berklee’s improvements. He said one of his best memories when studying at Berklee 16 years ago was enjoying the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s live performance at Symphony Hall. Wang was proud to share the stage with them and perform at the same historical venue. He also encouraged students who attended the concert to unite people through music.

“I never wrote any music without loving it myself,” Wang said. “As musicians, follow your heart. Do what you love. Never convince yourself what other people are telling you to do is right if you don’t feel like it’s right in your heart. As musicians, that doesn’t work.”

The concert was opened by the JAG Drum Ensemble lead by Joe Galeota and performances of Wang Leehom’s classics by Berklee students, including lead vocals Elise Go, Alexander Hong, and Enya Lim. Following the enthusiastic applause from the audiences, Wang Leehom collaborated with the Berklee band to bring together several of his classics including “Descendants of the Dragon,” “Big City, Small Love,” “A Simple Song,” “Falling Leaf Returns to Roots” and “Open Fire.” During the performances, he also played violin, guitar and piano. At the end of the concert, he sang the song “Open Fire with Berklee students as his encore.

This post is also available in: Chinese