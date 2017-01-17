Tufts University employees give grants to eight programs in Boston’s Chinatown

MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. (Jan. 13, 2017) – The Tufts Neighborhood Service Fund (TNSF) committee recently awarded $4,200 in grants to eight programs in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston. TNSF collects donations from university employees throughout the year and then awards grants to community-based, charitable organizations that serve Tufts’ host communities (Medford; Somerville; Grafton; and Boston’s Chinatown, Fenway, and Mission Hill neighborhoods) and actively engage Tufts volunteers in their work.

A committee comprised of Tufts administrators, faculty and staff meets annually to review proposals and select grant recipients. In 2016, there was a total of approximately $19,046 available to distribute through TNSF. The committee received 55 proposals, and selected 36 programs and projects for awards. Members of the TNSF committee base their decisions on a desire to address the most pressing needs in the communities and to encourage expanded involvement of Tufts volunteers.

The Chinatown grant recipients for 2016 are:

Asian American Civic Association – $400 for MBTA passes for clients

Asian Community Development Corporation – $200 for workshop materials

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center – $300 for first-generation college students to take bus tours of college campuses

Friends of the Chinatown Library – $200 for their ongoing library support work

Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center – $400 for a campaign on chronic illness

Josiah Quincy Elementary School – $400 to help fitting out maker space in school library

Ricesticks and Tea – $2,000 for their food pantry

Wang YMCA – $300 for first-generation college students to take bus tours of college campuses

Award grants were also made to organizations in Tufts’ host communities of Medford, Somerville, Grafton, and the Mission Hill neighborhood of Boston.

“The population in Chinatown is mostly aging Chinese elders, and they rely heavily on our organization for health information,” said Megan Cheung, a representative from the Boston Chinese Golden Age Center at a Jan. 13 ceremony honoring the awardees. “Last year, our grant from Tufts focused on holding workshops and translating and distributing materials related to cancer prevention, because cancer is the number one killer of Chinese-Americans. This year’s grant focuses on preventing diseases like diabetes and hypertension that impact older Americans. We plan to organize more informational workshops, featuring a physician or professor from Tufts University as a guest speaker. We are really honored by the continued support from the Neighborhood Service Fund.”

“Our host communities play an essential part in Tufts’ mission as a university,” said Tufts University President Anthony Monaco, also speaking at the award ceremony. “Our commitment to active citizenship is an essential part of Tufts’ DNA, alongside education and research. We can’t fulfill that commitment without close partnerships with our communities and the non-profit organizations supported by these awards.”

TNSF is a giving option of the annual Tufts Community Appeal (TCA), in which the university encourages its employees to contribute to charitable organizations at the regional, national and international levels. The TCA unites faculty and staff across all campuses of the university, and demonstrates the support the Tufts community for local and global efforts. It reflects the university community’s belief that individual action can make a difference in the world.

Questions regarding the Tufts Neighborhood Service Fund can be directed to the Office of Government and Community Relations at Tufts University online, or by phone at 617-627-3780.

About Tufts University

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.