The “new kid on the block” turns one! – Franklin Park Zoo

WHAT: Nigerian dwarf goat Chewbacca is turning one in February, and you’re invited to the party at Franklin Park Zoo! On Saturday, February 18, visit Chewbacca in the barn at Franklin Farm, which will be decorated for the occasion, and watch as she receives special birthday enrichment treats. Guests are also welcome to sign a giant birthday card for Chewbacca and learn all about Nigerian dwarf goats during zookeeper encounters.

Since her birth at Franklin Park Zoo last February, Chewbacca has been warming hearts in Boston and abroad, with the news of her birth and adorable photos appearing in publications around the globe. Learn more and take a look at some of her milestones.

WHEN:

February 18, 2017

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: 617-541-LION or visit www.franklinparkzoo.org