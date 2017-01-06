Tet in Worcester to host Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 15

Indulge in the Vietnamese arts, traditions and food

Worcester, MA. Tet in Worcester, Inc. proudly welcomes the Year of the Rooster by hosting the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the DCU Center in Worcester. This celebration will be the largest of its kind in Central Massachusetts.

Worcester has one of the largest Vietnamese communities in New England. This celebration is anticipated to attract thousands of people. The event is free and open to the public.

Guests will enjoy exceptional performances from the 4-time New England Lion Dance Competition champions, The Imperial Lion Dance Team, cultural dances by the Nhu Thanh Youth Group, Southeast Asian Coalition, Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Society, Vovinam Le Lai Martial Arts Academy and many more.

The celebration will feature a variety of authentic Vietnamese foods such as the famous Pho noodle soup and Vietnamese Banh Mi sandwiches from great local establishments.

The organizing committee is committed not only to making this an entertaining event, but providing guests the full Vietnam experience. Guests will walk through a main gate into the Asian Zodiac hall where guests are welcomed by 12 kiosks dedicated to each Zodiac animal. The experience also features walking through a miniature “cultural village” featuring a tea shop and Vietnamese long dress shop.

The organizing committee, the Nhu Thanh Group, is no stranger to Worcester’s Vietnamese Community and the annual New Year celebration. They run and operate the Imperial Lion Dance Team and have created two original Vietnamese musicals dedicated to the Vietnamese New Year: “30 Days Til’ New Year’s” and “Monkey King: The Journey Home.”

Unfortunately, this year the Nhu Thanh Group will not be creating another musical, instead they are focused on creating something more memorable for the broader community.

Tet in Worcester, Inc. wishes everyone a happy and prosperous new year!

For additional information about this event, visit the event website nhuthanhgroup.com/tetinworcester or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat at @TetinWorcester.