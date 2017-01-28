Statement from Mayor Walsh on executive orders

BOSTON – Saturday, January 28, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today released the following statement regarding this week’s executive orders:

“Preventing people from entering this country based solely on faith runs counter to everything we stand for as Americans. Let’s be clear: this is not an effective way to combat terrorism and increase homeland security. It is a reckless policy that is rooted in fear, not substance, and further divides us as a nation and a world. It is simply morally wrong. As Americans, we must move forward together as a country proud of our diverse heritage, and find real solutions to the challenges we face.”