South Street Diner is Throwing it All the Way Back to the “Fabulous 50s” for Throwback Thursday

WHAT: Lace up your roller skates, grab your poodle skirts and go back in time with South Street Diner as they host their first Throwback Thursday theme night! On Thursday, February 9th the 24-hour Boston landmark is taking Boston back in time, all the way back to the 1950s, with an authentic “Fabulous 50s” diner experience.

Throwback Thursday at South Street Diner will feature a genuine 1950s menu with all the old-school traditional diner dishes: burgers, hotdogs, meatloaf, sloppy joes, mac and cheese, tater tots and hand dipped milkshakes, while diners rock out to classic 50s tunes playing from the jukebox. To create a true 50s feel, the South Street Diner staff will also be decked out in attire from the era!

So if you’ve been missing the 50s or feel as though you were born in the wrong era, this is your chance to go back in time and hang out at a true 1950s diner.

WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 2017

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

WHERE: South Street Diner

178 Kneeland Street

Boston, MA 02111

For more information, please visit www.southstreetdiner.com or call 617-350-0028.

ABOUT SOUTH STREET DINER:

South Street Diner (formerly the Blue Diner) was built in 1947 by the Worcester Dining Company to serve local factory workers. Over the years, the Diner has become a local landmark, a constant in Boston’s after-hours scene and a final evening destination for local residents, students and visitors. When the clubs close, the Diner is the place to grab something to eat, hang out with friends, celebrity watch, and keep the party going. No visit to Boston is complete without a stop to the South Street Diner. Over the years, the Diner has been called “The PLACE for college students to start their Spring Break Tour” by Rolling Stone Magazine. The Diner has also been featured in numerous feature films, including: Hiding Out with John Cryer; Second Sight with John Laroquette; House Guest with Steve Martin; “21;” The Blue Diner for PBS and recently featured in the DC Comic ‘BatGirl.’