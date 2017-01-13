Smoking linked to cervical cancer

January is cervical health awareness month, as declared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2017, there will be about 12,820 new cases of invasive cervical cancer diagnoses in the United States, according the American Cancer Society.

There are several factors linked to cervical cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, people who smoke have a higher chance of contracting cervical cancer. Also, factors such as diet, overweight, long term use of birth control pills and family history of cervical cancer may increase the risk of having it.

The CDC recommended two screening tests, the Pap test and the human papillomavirus (HPV) test, should be performed regularly after the age of 21. Screening helps prevent cervical cancer from developing.

Harvard University’s School of Public Health published a press release in October 2016, which reported that the recommended cervical cancer screenings done every three years may be pushed back to every five to 10 years and begin later in life. The report noted that the one limitation to this study was that the scenarios involved were women who were “fully vaccinated in pre-adolescence (as recommended) and fully compliant with screening protocols.”

