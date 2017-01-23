School Choice Week begins in Boston

229 Events in Greater Boston Area to Raise Awareness About School Choice

The Boston Area will play a key role in National School Choice Week,

the largest celebration of educational opportunity in US history.

BOSTON–– National School Choice Week begins today in Boston and across the country. There are 229 events planned in the greater Boston, Manchester, and Nashua area to raise awareness about K-12 school choice, and 22,392 events nationwide.

The events in Boston area, which are independently planned and independently funded, include everything from information sessions and open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions, and movie screenings organized by community groups.

School Choice Week provides families in the Boston area with the opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year. The Week also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with effective education options.

With a goal of raising public awareness of effective education options for children, National School Choice Week will be the largest celebration of education options in US history.

SCHOOL CHOICE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR BOSTON AREA FAMILIES

Families in Massachusetts can use the Week to look for K-12 schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Bay State can choose from the following education options for their children: traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of the state, open enrollment policies allow parents to select the best traditional public school, regardless of where the school is located.

Families in New Hampshire can use the Week to look for K-12 schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Granite State can choose from the following education options for their children: traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of the state, open enrollment policies allow parents to select the best traditional public school, regardless of where the school is located. The state also has a program allowing qualifying children, in some cases, to receive scholarships to attend private schools.

