Registration open for Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer exam until Feb. 13

BILLERICA, Mass. – Are you interested in a career with one of the nation’s oldest law enforcement agencies?

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office – celebrating its 325th anniversary – is now accepting registrations for the upcoming Correction Officer exam. Registration is open until 1 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017.

There is no cost to take the exam.

“This is an exciting time for the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office and we are seeking qualified, motivated men and women interested in careers in corrections for our 41st Basic Training Academy,” said Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian.

Applicants must be 19 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Massachusetts by the date of the exam. Applicants must also have a high school degree or equivalent certificate and possess a valid motor vehicle license. A Bachelor’s degree and/or prior experience in law enforcement or security is preferred.

The exam will be administered on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at UMass Lowell.

To read a full list of qualifications and register for the exam please visit: www.middlesexsheriff.org.