Proposed Winthrop Garage skyscraper faces concerns over height, despite community benefits

The proposed Winthrop Garage skyscraper would replace a five-story building in downtown Boston. However, the 115 Winthrop Square project has raised concerns about potential impacts to the city, which were discussed at a Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) meeting on Jan. 19.

The BPDA advised buildings not be higher than 725 feet based on airport regulations. Developer Millennium Partners proposed a 775-foot tower in November 2016, with 300 condos and 14 floors of office space. The Massachusetts Port Authority objected to the proposed building, saying it is too high and would affect aviation operations at Logan Airport.

Moreover, because of the height of the tower, it would create a shadow on the Boston Common along Frog Pond. The Boston Common is protected under state law, limiting construction of buildings and structures that would cast shadows on it at certain hours. Of the total allowed acreage of shadow, there is only a quarter left.

Millennium Partners offered $153 million to Boston City Hall to develop the Winthrop Garage site. BPDA director Brian Golden said even though there are concerns for the building, its completion will be beneficial for the city as a whole.

Golden believed it was a trade-off between the legislation and the whole city’s well-being. While the condos and apartments are luxury housing stock, the project funds will go toward linkage for affordable housing and job training. Community benefits include funds for 100 units of affordable housing in Chinatown, along with affordable housing upgrades in East Boston, improvements to the Boston Common and improvements to Franklin Park.

Even though 115 Winthrop Square will have an effect on public parks as well as municipal departments, Golden said the overall benefit outweighed concerns.

“We simply put the stakeholders in the following two choices: Shadow banks without $153 million or shadow banks with $153 million?” Golden said. “We think this is a meaningful, concrete step to address those concerns, and it yields $153 million for the City of Boston.”

The 115 Winthrop Square project is still undergoing review, with construction not to begin until 2018.

