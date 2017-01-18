Op-Ed by Mayor Walsh: A library for Chinatown

By Mayor Martin J. Walsh

Our library branches serve as community gathering spaces and anchors for neighborhoods. They offer safe and positive environments for children and residents of all ages. It’s where they access information and learn new skills. It’s where children find their love of reading and teens find safe places to study. It’s where newcomers to our City find support and guidance. And, for families without computers, it’s a place to access the internet, print forms and resumes and work on school projects.

Here in Boston, we are dedicated to supporting and growing our world-class library system. This summer, we celebrated the opening of the renovated Central Library in Copley Square, building on the Boston Public Library’s proud and historic traditions, while setting a new standard for 21st century library services.

In the 19th century, the Boston Public Library redefined public access to knowledge and redefined public space. It laid the foundation for our success as a cultural powerhouse and as a leader in the knowledge economy. What we see today takes that legacy to a new level, for a new era and a more diverse Boston. Libraries are places where anyone can learn, can develop skills and can access an incredible universe of resources. And the programs and services offered by our libraries are in high demand. During fiscal year 2016, there were more than 3.5 million visitors to our Boston Public Library branches.

We want these critical spaces throughout all of the communities in Boston, so we’re dedicating ourselves to making all our library branches a focal point of our neighborhoods. A thriving library tells us a lot about a community, so we’re investing $90 million over the next five years to better locations from Adams Street to Roslindale, Dudley to Jamaica Plain.

There is one community that has been without any library services for far too long and, after much discussion and planning, I am proud to announce that we will finally be bringing library services back to the Chinatown neighborhood.

Chinatown’s library was torn down to make way for MassPike construction back in 1956. Since then, it has been the only neighborhood in Boston without a library. This was brought to my attention several years ago. About two weeks after being sworn in, second-graders from a Dorchester elementary school marched from the Chinatown Gate to City Hall one afternoon, sending a clear message: that a lack of a neighborhood library, a lack of a gathering place, a learning center and fundamental resource is an injustice. Since then, we’ve met with members of the community, the Chinese Youth Initiative, Chinatown Lantern Cultural Committee, Chinatown Neighborhood Council, Chinatown Progressive Association, Chinatown Residents Association, Chinatown Safety Committee, Chinatown Main Streets, Chinatown Business Association, Hong Lok House and Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. That’s a long list and I’m proud that we were able to work with this group to accomplish our goal. We listened to their ideas, spoke on possibilities and considered our options. I look forward to realizing the community’s longtime vision and the resulting vibrancy it will bring to the neighborhood.

Libraries symbolize our progress and potential. How we use our past, history and information to move forward, learn and grow. All of Boston’s residents, regardless of neighborhood, deserve the opportunity to do just that. So just as libraries have played a major role in our City’s past, they will continue to be important long into our future.