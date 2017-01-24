Noted educator/artist to discuss ‘Nurturing a love of curiosity and learning’ Feb. 12

Free Feb. 12 Program Sponsored by Ner Tamid Community Day School

Noah Lubin, a local teacher who has been called “one of the most fascinating contemporary Jewish artists,” will discuss creative thinking and “nurturing a lifetime love of curiosity and learning” on Sunday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Temple Israel, 125 Pond St., Sharon. The free program will be followed by a wine and dessert reception.

The entertaining and inspirational program is free and open to all. It is sponsored by Ner Tamid Community Day School which holds classes at Temple Israel, and where Lubin is the primary General Studies teacher.

Now in its third year, Ner Tamid (www.nertamidschool.org ) serves the region south of Boston as far as Providence. It is one of the only multi-age classroom Jewish day schools in the U. S. Its world-class faculty has enabled the majority of students to perform in the ‘high achievement’ range on the Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) in math, reading, and language due to its approach to personalized learning where each child learns at their precise academic level. (Ner Tamid is Hebrew for ‘eternal light.’) Students range in age from 5 to 14, grades K – 8.

Lubin’s teaching philosophy is unconventional and inspiring, “rooted in the belief that every child is gifted with seeing the world differently.” Lubin explains, “I blend traditional teaching methods with original, novel ingredients, always reframing and communicating ideas in broad and crucial ways. I’m thrilled to be a part of this growing school and to partake in its vision and development. Ner Tamid is a joyous discovery as it is modeled on some of the highest educational ideals that other communities have only dreamed of. It is student-centered with small classes and a warm cohort of teachers and professionals.” Lubin’s paintings are collected internationally and his work is shown in New York, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Examples of his work will be displayed at the February 12 event.

With Ner Tamid’s open enrollment policy, new students can start any time during the school year.

For more info and/or to RSVP by Feb. 8: Call (617) 733-9661, or email nhait@nertamidschool.org .