Nominations sought for 2017 ILC Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards on May 4

The sixth annual Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards Dinner will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Mass, presented by The Immigrant Learning Center, Inc. (ILC) with featured speaker Jeff Bussgang, general partner at Flybridge Capital.

The only one if its kind in New England, these awards are a special opportunity for Massachusetts to showcase the entrepreneurial talent of immigrants who are drawn here. These entrepreneurs enhance Massachusetts’ neighborhoods, grow the economy and cement the commonwealth’s reputation as an innovation hub. The Immigrant Learning Center invites everyone to take a stand for welcoming the best talent in the world by participating in The 2017 ILC Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards.

Nominations are being accepted now through March 10, 2017, for outstanding immigrant business founders in four categories: business growth, neighborhood business, high-tech business and life science business. Self-nominations are encouraged. Both the winner and their nominator in each category will be offered a free ticket to the Awards Dinner. Nomination forms as well as sponsorship and ticket information can be found on The Immigrant Learning Center’s website at http://www.ilctr.org.

“There was so much negativity generated by last year’s election that we at The ILC are really looking forward to the hopeful inspiration that comes out of the Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards,” said ILC Founder and CEO Diane Portnoy. “Every year, I am so impressed by the triumphant stories of the nominees and winners, from the corner store owner to the innovator curing cancer. I’m sure there are even more great stories out there, and I can’t wait to see the nominations roll in.”

Last year’s award winners were: Herby Duverné of Taino Consulting Group in Boston for business growth, Gerardo Loza and Hilda Torres of My Little Best Friends Early Learning Center in Malden for neighborhood business, Mihael Mikek of Celtra, Inc. in Boston for high-tech business, and Garo H. Armen of Agenus, Inc. in Lexington for life science business.

The ILC Immigrant Entrepreneur Award selection committee will review nominations and select one winner in each category.