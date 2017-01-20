Nominations open for Young Conservationist Award

Young Conservationist Award will be presented at Zootopia

Boston, Mass. – Do you know an outstanding youth who is an advocate for wildlife and conservation? Nominate him for her for the Young Conservationist Award.

Young Conservationist Award

As part of the celebration of Zootopia, Zoo New England’s annual fundraising gala, the zoo staff is excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Young Conservationist Award. The nominated youth should be between the ages of eight and 18, have demonstrated a positive commitment to Zoo New England and its conservation mission, and have engaged in some outstanding action to support this. The award, which includes a $1,000 scholarship, will be presented at Zootopia on May 13, 2017 to further the recipient’s project, conservation work and education. The winner and two adults will receive complimentary tickets to Zootopia to participate in the awards ceremony.

“We are always incredibly moved when we hear stories about how the zoo and the animals inspire and empower people, particularly kids, to make a difference in their community,” said John Linehan, President and CEO of Zoo New England. “Our past award winners have been truly exceptional young people with a passion for wildlife and conservation. We are looking forward to once again presenting this award in recognition of an outstanding youth making a positive difference on behalf of wildlife, conservation and the environment.”

Nominations for the Young Conservationist Award are being accepted through Friday, March 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms are available at http://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/zootopia. Email questions toYoungConservationistAward@zoonewengland.com.

About Zootopia

Zootopia is a fundraising gala event that will “bring the Zoo” to the Royal Sonesta Boston for an unforgettable evening. The event, which will be held May 13 from 6:00 – 11:00 p.m., begins with a cocktail reception and auction followed by a spectacular dinner and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to wear animal-inspired attire.

Proceeds from Zootopia will directly benefit Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo and will help to further the Zoos’ mission to inspire and educate the next generation of conservation stewards and leaders.

To purchase tickets or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/zootopia or call 617-989-2012.

Zoo New England manages Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. Both are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Zoo New England’s mission is to inspire people to protect and sustain the natural world for future generations by creating fun and engaging experiences that integrate wildlife and conservation programs, research, and education.

