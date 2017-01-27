Newton Cantonese School celebrates Chinese New Year
The Newton Cantonese School held a Chinese New Year celebration on Jan. 21 at Bigelow Middle School.
Newton Cantonese School students entertain with a performance of “Three Little Pigs” on Jan. 21. (From left) Emma Soeradinata, Kyla Ng, Aleksey Flalkoff, Abigail Lam, Hoi-ching Ma, Isabel Lam, Leo Ying. (Image courtesy of Tat Ng.)
Winners of the school-wide lantern contest. (From left) Teacher Linda Yip, Justin Chea, Nicky Lee, Nicole Weng, Jake DeJesus. (Image courtesy of Tat Ng.)
Teachers Peace Hui, Angel Mok, Mei Yi Leung and board member Ping Yee lead the kindergarten and preschool students in the zodiac parade. (Image courtesy of Tat Ng.)
Students from Lina Lee’s Chinese dance class pose with their fans. (From left) Nicole Warasta, Chloe Cheung, Abigail Lam, Hoi-ching Ma, Melanie Ho. (Image courtesy of Tat Ng.)
This post is also available in: Chinese