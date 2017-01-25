New online tool helps immigrants at risk of deportation understand their rights and access civil legal aid to protect their future

NEW YORK, NY (January 26, 2017) In response to President Trump’s threat to deport up to 3 million immigrants, the Immigration Advocates Network and Pro Bono Net have launched immi – a free online tool to help immigrants know their rights, understand their legal options, and access civil legal aid to avoid risk of deportation.

Studies suggest that more than 1.5 million undocumented immigrants may have avenues for legally staying in the U.S., such as family-based petitions, asylum, U visas, or Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, but do not know that these options are available. The first free online platform of its kind, immi helps immigrants in the U.S. easily screen for these options, learn about their rights and U.S. immigration law, and find referrals to local civil legal aid organizations that help eligible immigrants gain status.

“It’s a scary time to be an immigrant in the United States and the President is already threatening the worst,” said Matthew Burnett, Director of the Immigration Advocates Network. “Many of those at risk of deportation have immigration options available, but they just don’t know it. Our goal is to help as many immigrants as possible use immi to make sure they know their rights and get the information and legal assistance they need to protect themselves and their families.”

Immi was created by the Immigration Advocates Network and Pro Bono Net, who are dedicated to increasing access to justice for low-income immigrants and other vulnerable populations through innovative and effective technology, with support from Open Society Foundations, the MacArthur Foundation, and other donors.

Immi is available in English and Spanish. To learn more, visit https://www.immi.org.

About Immi

Immi helps immigrants in the U.S. know their rights and understand their legal options. Our online screening tool, legal information, and referrals to nonprofit legal aid organizations are always free to use. Immi was created by the Immigration Advocates Network and Pro Bono Net, nonprofit leaders in increasing access to justice for low-income immigrants and other vulnerable populations.

About Immigration Advocates Network

The Immigration Advocates Network (IAN) is a collaborative effort of leading immigrants’ rights organizations designed to increase access to justice for low-income immigrants and strengthen the capacity of organizations serving them. IAN’s partners include the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project, American Bar Association Commission on Immigration, American Immigration Council, American Immigration Lawyers Association, ASISTA, Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, National Council of La Raza, National Immigration Law Center, National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild, Pro Bono Net, and the Advocates for Human Rights. To learn more, visit www.immigrationadvocates.org.

About Pro Bono Net

Pro Bono Net is a national nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to justice for the disadvantaged. Through innovative technology solutions and expertise in building and mobilizing justice networks, Pro Bono Net transforms the way legal help reaches those in need. Its programs and technology empower the public with information and self-help tools to improve their lives, equip advocates with the resources to make a stronger impact, and mobilize volunteers to expand help available. To learn more, visit www.probono.net.

This post is also available in: Chinese