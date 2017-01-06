Museum of African American History celebrates Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 16

Where: Faneuil Hall, Boston

When: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 1:00pm

Description: Join Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Museum of African American History, and Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra for the city’s annual Day of Service in tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished leaders evoke the power and promise of the civil rights hero, and commemorate historical milestones. This year’s keynote is Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, Harvard professor and National President of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which was founded in 1915 by Carter G. Woodson, the Father of Black History. Conductor Marta Zarud leads student musicians from BYSO’s Intensive Community Program in moving performances in Boston’s Faneuil Hall.