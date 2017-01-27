Mulan Society empowers immigrant women

The Mulan Society Center for Women Empowerment honors female immigrants at the Asian American Civic Association (AACA). Named for the Chinese heroine Mulan Hua who fought in her father’s place, the Mulan Society formed in 2012, as the majority of AACA’s clients are women. The Center for Women Empowerment will offer free classes on Saturdays to accommodate the women’s schedules.

“Mulan is a hero who served her family and country,” said AACA board president Yongmei Chen, who is also a senior vice president at Eastern Bank. “There are separate programs out there helping women facing domestic violence, language or workforce training. I hope our program will be the support system for immigrant women who come through and want to better themselves. They can be empowered to pursue their own dreams, such as becoming a citizen, gaining computer skills, or becoming a well-informed and empowered parent.”

Classes begin Feb. 4 for citizenship test preparation, computer skills and other topics, such as social services and women’s health. The center aims to address needs most relevant to immigrant women, along with providing emotional support.

Julia Kim, AACA board member said, “What I would like the Mulan Society to do is take these women and make the world small enough to feel warmth and familiarity with a helping hand. It’s not a hand out, but a hand up.”

Kim came to the States from Korea when she was five and is head of technology professional services at Income Research + Management. While she assimilated quickly, she understands the immigration process can make adults feel powerless.

“In the workplace and in the home, studies show that if women exercise power, the entire community benefits,” Kim said. “Before you do that, you have the understanding and confidence that you have value. And you need to know you are not alone.”

Madge Meyer came to America from Shanghai, China, and has worked at major corporations such as IBM and State Street Corporation. She now runs her own consulting firm and understands the challenges facing Asian women in the workplace.

“The work of the Mulan Society is great and needed,” Meyer said. “I know AACA has the ability to do something fantastic. The agency has a proven track record to help immigrants with key skills and find jobs.”

AACA offers 10 levels of English classes, along with job training and workforce education. Training programs include Careers in Banking and Finance, Building Energy Efficient Maintenance Skills and New Roots to Employment. The agency provides English classes to the Piantedosi Baking Company in Malden.

Funding for the Center for Women Empowerment was provided by Eastern Bank, Income Research + Management and a dedicated fundraiser hosted by AACA.

Registration is required three days in advance. Sign up with Hongyi Gong by calling (617) 426-9492 x 216 or emailing hgong@aaca-boston.org.

