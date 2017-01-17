More than 40K commit to Boston Women’s March for America on Jan. 21

BOSTON, MA, January 17, 2017 — More than 40,000 women, men, and children will join U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh at Boston Women’s March for America on Saturday, January 21 on Boston Common.

The Boston Women’s March for America is one of over 300 happening nationwide and internationally inspired by the Women’s March on Washington. On the day after the Inauguration, Americans will unite in towns, cities and schools from Boston to Anchorage to send a message to our leaders and the world that the United States of America stands for values of human dignity, equal rights and freedom from discrimination.

Boston Women’s March for America launched as an organic, grassroots effort in response to the massive event planned in Washington, DC. Spearheaded by local activists and organizers and sponsored by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, the March will bring together people across Massachusetts and throughout New England, particularly women of all backgrounds, races, religions, ages and abilities, as well as communities of immigrants, people of color, and people who identify as LGBTQIA.

WHERE: Program: Boston Common, corner of Beacon and Charles Streets

March: 1-mile route from Boston Common to Commonwealth Avenue, turning on Clarendon and back to the Common

WHEN: Saturday, January 21

11 am – noon : Speakers and performers

Noon – 2 pm : March through Back Bay

WHO: Senator Elizabeth Warren

Attorney General Maura Healey



Mayor Martin J. Walsh

Commissioner of Veterans’ Services Giselle Sterling

Reverend Mariama White-Hammond

Roxana Rivera, 32BJ SEIU

Kanisha Hans, Planned Parenthood



Carol Rose, ACLU Massachusetts

Tanisha Sullivan, Boston NAACP

