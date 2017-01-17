More than 40K commit to Boston Women’s March for America on Jan. 21

BOSTON, MA, January 17, 2017— More than 40,000 women, men, and children will join U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh at Boston Women’s March for America on Saturday, January 21 on Boston Common.
The Boston Women’s March for America is one of over 300 happening nationwide and internationally inspired by the Women’s March on Washington. On the day after the Inauguration, Americans will unite in towns, cities and schools from Boston to Anchorage to send a message to our leaders and the world that the United States of America stands for values of human dignity, equal rights and freedom from discrimination.
Boston Women’s March for America launched as an organic, grassroots effort in response to the massive event planned in Washington, DC. Spearheaded by local activists and organizers and sponsored by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, the March will bring together people across Massachusetts and throughout New England, particularly women of all backgrounds, races, religions, ages and abilities, as well as communities of immigrants, people of color, and people who identify as LGBTQIA.
WHERE: Program: Boston Common, corner of Beacon and Charles Streets
March: 1-mile route from Boston Common to Commonwealth Avenue, turning on Clarendon and back to the Common
WHEN: Saturday, January 21
11 am – noon: Speakers and performers
Noon – 2 pm: March through Back Bay
WHO: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Attorney General Maura Healey
Mayor Martin J. Walsh
Commissioner of Veterans’ Services Giselle Sterling
Reverend Mariama White-Hammond
Roxana Rivera, 32BJ SEIU
Kanisha Hans, Planned Parenthood
Carol Rose, ACLU Massachusetts
Tanisha Sullivan, Boston NAACP
About Boston Women’s March for America
On January 21, 2017, we will unite in Boston to march in solidarity with communities most affected by the hate, intolerance and acts of violence being perpetrated throughout the nation — among many are communities of women, immigrants, people of color, people who identify as LGBTQIA and people with disabilities. We stand for religious freedom, human rights, climate justice, racial justice, economic justice, and reproductive justice. Together, we will send a message to our leaders, and the world, that the United States of America stands for values of human decency, equal rights and freedom from discrimination.