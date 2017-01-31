MIRA condemms Executive Order on refugees and Muslims

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA) strongly condemns President Trump’s latest Executive Order on immigration issued on Friday. The order suspends America’s refugee program for 120 days, suspends our refugee program in Syria indefinitely, and suspends all visas for people from seven predominately Muslim countries for at least 90 days. While we are not surprised by this order, we are appalled that this administration would so quickly, and without any consultation with stakeholders, issue an order that amounts to an attack on some of the most vulnerable populations in the world.

“This Executive Order is a repudiation of our nation’s long tradition of providing protection to those fleeing violence and terror throughout the world, as well as of our ideals of civil rights and religious inclusion,” said Eva Millona, Executive Director of MIRA. “We believe that America is the land of opportunity for all, not just some. We are heartened that thousands have stood up in the last few days here in Boston and around the country to support refugees and immigrants who contribute so much to the fabric of our nation. These outpourings of love and support demonstrate most truly who we are as a country. Here in Massachusetts, we don’t just talk. We stand up, we organize, we advocate, we litigate, and we march. MIRA, our members and our allies are committed to advancing and strengthening the movement that protects our people, our values and our Constitution.”