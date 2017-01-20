Merrimack Premium Outlets celebrates Lunar New Year on Jan. 28

Merrimack Premium Outlets will celebrate the most important festival in China, Lunar New Year, from January 27 through February 2. 2017 marks the year of the Rooster, and to welcome the New Year there will be a variety of activities and offerings for the center’s Chinese visitors throughout the celebration, including a special performance by students of the Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Academy in Lowell, MA, on Saturday, January 28 at 2:00p.m.Additional offerings and festivities include:

Traditional Chinese Wishing Tree: shoppers can write down a wish for the New Year and toss it onto the Wishing Tree, located at Guest Services in the Food Court. If the wish sticks in the tree, it is believed that the wish will come true!

Merrimack Premium Outlets Savings Passports offering hundreds of dollars in savings at participating retailers will also be given out in red envelopes as a Lunar New Year gift to shoppers.

WHEN: Friday, January 27 – Thursday, February 2 during center hours

Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Academy Performance:

Saturday, January 28 at 2:00p.m. outside of the Food Court (weather permitting)

WHERE: Merrimack Premium Outlets

80 Premium Outlets Boulevard

Merrimack, NH 03054