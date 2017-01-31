MBTA Youth Pass Program launches Wednesday, February 1

The MBTA’s Youth Pass program launches Wednesday, February 1, 2017, providing affordable transit access for low-income young people.

Distributed through municipal and community partners, the Youth Pass is a card that can be used at MBTA Fare Vending Machines or at retail sales terminals to purchase a reduced-price LinkPass for $30 a month. The card allows users to add stored value and ride the MBTA’s bus and subway systems at the reduced-fare rate. However, the Youth Pass does not provide a reduced fare on the Commuter Rail.

In order to qualify for the Youth Pass, a young person must:

Not be enrolled in middle or high school (these students may receive a Student CharlieCard through their school).

Be born after November 1, 1991.

If born after November 1, 1991, but before November 1, 1998, a young person must also show that he or she is enrolled in one of the MBTA’s accepted GED or job training programs or state/federal income based benefit program .

. Live in a participating city or town (currently Boston, Chelsea, Malden, or Somerville)

To join the Youth Pass program, young people must fill out an application once a year and bring it with required documentation to their city for verification (young people must contact their participating community for exact locations and operating hours). Youth Pass cards expire on November 1 and require re-enrollment.

For more information about the Youth Pass, please visit mbta.com. For more information on how to enroll, please contact the participating community partner.

Boston

617-635-1389

youthline@boston.gov

Chelsea

GreenRoots

617-466-3076

YouthPass@greenrootschelsea.or g

Malden

781.397.7000 x2001

jscibelli@cityofmalden.org

Somerville

617-666-3311 X 4309

crichelopez@somervillema.gov

Cities or towns interested in joining the program can contact youthpass@mbta.com.