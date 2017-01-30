Mayor Walsh tours energy positive homes under construction in Roxbury

“Homes that generate as much energy as they use exemplify the kind of innovation that makes Boston a world leader on climate action,” said Mayor Walsh. “With these new homes, we are taking another measurable step toward our goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.”

The development is part of the E+ Green Building Program which is managed jointly by the Boston Planning and Development Agency, the Department of Neighborhood Development , and the City of Boston Environment Department

All of the homes being built will be energy efficient with highly insulated, air-tight walls and windows, LED lights, solar panels, and water-efficient plumbing. The design features, which include energy recovery ventilation, ensure lots of fresh air while allowing the homes to keep a consistent temperature throughout the year with minimal heating in the winter or cooling in the summer. Building materials are selected and installed so as to ensure a healthy indoor environment for the occupants and minimal impact on our natural resources.

The residential development located on 156 Highland Street includes two buildings totaling four homeownership units. The front building, which is two and a half stories and designed in a Greek Revival style, includes two side-by-side homeowner units. Each has three bedrooms and a two and a half baths, totaling approximately 1,300 square feet of living space. The rear building, which is also two and half stories and is rendered in a Carriage House style, includes two stacked units; each has two-bedrooms and one bathroom, totaling approximately 1,000 square feet. All four units will have separate front and rear entrances, a dedicated parking space, and an exterior patio space. The site includes advanced stormwater management practices, stone work salvaged from the site, and indigenous drought resistant landscaping. The four units will be sold to homeowners, three at market rate and one as an affordable home for a family with an income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income level.

Place Tailor, a young Roxbury based building crew with an expertise in high performance construction, was brought on by Sage Builders both for their technical and local expertise.

Piloting new practices like these E+ Green Buildings that are net-positive reflects some of the strategies outlined in the City’s Updated 2014 Climate Action Plan for reducing Boston’s greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2020 and for achieving our new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Building account for almost three quarters of Boston’s greenhouse gas emissions. Boston’s E+ Green Building Program is playing a critical role by achieving significant emission reductions and by pioneering the next generation of high performance green buildings. Boston will continue to pilot net-positive building practices with new and expanded E+ Green Building and E+ Green Communities offerings. Please visit EPositiveBoston.org for more detailed information and updates on new opportunities to lead the way.

This week Massachusetts was named the 2016 top state for LEED buildings in the U.S. Green Building Council’s annual ranking of top states, with Boston’s leadership at the forefront of the state’s work.

The E+ Green Building Program’s sponsors include Eversource and National Grid, as well as the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the Massachusetts USGBC Chapter, and the Boston Society of Architects/AIA.