Mayor Walsh stands up for immigrants at third State of the City address

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh gave his third State of the City as mayor on Jan. 17 at Symphony Hall.

While times are uncertain due to incoming President-elect Donald Trump, Walsh said he will continue to fight for what is right for the city of Boston.

“At a time when cities must lead, Boston is a leader of cities. Whatever happens nationally, I will fight for our values,” Walsh said. “I will fight for our families. I will fight for our seniors and our children, for our veterans, our immigrants, and those with disabilities. I will fight for good jobs, public schools, and affordable housing, for racial justice and equal rights. And I will never stop fighting for recovery.”

Walsh walked on stage to a thunderous standing ovation. He promised to continue protecting immigrant rights.

“We don’t just welcome immigrants in Boston, we help them thrive and we won’t retreat an inch,” said Walsh.

Walsh said he could relate to immigrants that come to this city. He said he was the son of Irish immigrants who needed a second chance.

“This is the city that made me who I am,” Walsh said.

Walsh unveiled his new plan for universal pre-kindergarten for all children in the city.

“It’s only fair that Boston’s success benefits all Boston’s children,’’ Walsh said.

According to Walsh, the plan will be funded when the mayor files a home-rule petition to raise $16.5 million. He said more than 1,300 children will attend the program.

Walsh said he would bring library services back to Chinatown. He says services such as computer access, book-checkouts and educational support will happen at the China Trade Center.

Walsh said the current state of Boston is strong. Crime is down 9 percent and according to Walsh Boston is considered one of the safest big cities in America. Last year there were 45 homicides.

“Boston has never been stronger,” Walsh said proudly.