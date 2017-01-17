Mayor Walsh, mural at this year’s MFA-MLK Open House

(Left to right) Jerry Sargent, president, Citizens Bank, Massachusetts joins Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Matthew Teitelbaum, Ann and Graham Gund Director at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in front of the Artists for Humanity mural at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Open House at the Museum of Fine Arts, sponsored by Citizens Bank, on Jan. 16. The one-of-a-kind mural was based on themes of social justice, equality and unity by Boston-area teens. (Image courtesy of Citizens Bank.)

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Open House at the Museum of Fine Arts took plan Jan. 16. This event offered free general admission and special for low-income  and diverse communities. Free programs throughout the day included the Community Arts Initiative Partner Spotlight, featuring collaborative student artwork that honors Dr. King, and the construction of a one-of-a-kind mural based on themes of social justice, equality and unity by teens from Artists for Humanity (AFH).

