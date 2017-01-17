Mayor Walsh, mural at this year’s MFA-MLK Open House

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Open House at the Museum of Fine Arts took plan Jan. 16. This event offered free general admission and special for low-income and diverse communities. Free programs throughout the day included the Community Arts Initiative Partner Spotlight, featuring collaborative student artwork that honors Dr. King, and the construction of a one-of-a-kind mural based on themes of social justice, equality and unity by teens from Artists for Humanity (AFH).