MassDOT adds extra transit service for Boston Women’s March on Jan. 21

By the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT )

Extra transit service tomorrow, the day of the Boston Women’s March

Customers reminded that Blue Line service from Revere & East Boston to terminate at State Station

BOSTON – To accommodate those attending the Boston Women’s March on Saturday, January 21, the MBTA will provide:

More frequent subway service;

Additional passenger coaches on most Commuter Rail trains;

Extra MBTA staff in key stations to provide customer assistance.

Blue Line customers intending to travel to and from Saturday’s event are encouraged to allow additional travel time as Blue Line train service will be suspended this weekend between Bowdoin and State Stations to allow crews to perform necessary maintenance work. For westbound Blue Line service toward Government Center and Bowdoin, customers must exit at State Station. For the most direct route, after exiting at State Station, transfer to the Orange Line, exit at Downtown Crossing Station, and walk to the Boston Common. For their return trip, customers are reminded that Blue Line service to East Boston and Revere originates at State Station.

