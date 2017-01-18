Malden seeking community input for superintendent search

The Malden community is asked to take part in an online survey to identify the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in a School Superintendent. The survey is available on the City’s website and asks people to rank the areas they feel are most important for a candidate. The categories include educational leadership skills, financial management, and communication with staff, parents and the community.

The School Committee and Search Committee are asking school administration and staff, parent groups and community organizations to encourage participation in the survey. Please visit http://www.cityofmalden.org/content/community-input-superintendent-search to find the survey which is translated in several languages.

Another way to offer input is to attend one of the focus groups scheduled for January 24th and 25th. You can attend at any time during a given session at the following locations:

JANUARY 24, 2017 Session Focus Group For: (Linden STEAM Academy) 29 Wescott Street 8:30 am to 10:00 am Parents Cafeteria 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Teachers and Staff Auditorium (2 nd Floor) 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm Parents and Community Members Auditorium (2 nd Floor)

JANUARY 25, 2017 Session Focus Group For: Location 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm Central Office and Administrators City Hall, 17 Pleasant Street 4th Floor Conference Room 2:45 pm to 5:00 pm Teachers and Staff Malden High School Library 77 Salem Street 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm Parents and Community Members Malden High School Library 77 Salem Street

For more information or questions, please contact Maria Luise, Special Assistant to Mayor Gary Christenson at 781-397-7000, ext. 2005 or at mluise@cityofmalden.org.