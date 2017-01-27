Lunar New Year’s greetings from Congressman Michael Capuano

By U.S. Representative Michael Capuano

Despite my disappointment in the recent Presidential election, I am entering the Year of the Rooster with determination and resolve. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the residents of the 7th Congressional District and will do everything I can to amplify your voices in Washington.

Unfortunately, many of the policies and programs that I and so many of my constituents support are at risk under the incoming Trump Administration. I think it’s important to recognize this and to be clear eyed about what we can do to preserve the progress that we have made.

Opposing every single move that the new Administration makes is tempting but it’s not the most effective way to advocate for the policies and programs we care about. I will look for areas of agreement with the new Administration, although I don’t expect to find many. One area where compromise may be possible is with the infrastructure initiative that President Trump has proposed. While few details are available, the concept is an intriguing one. A robust infrastructure program carries broad economic and quality of life benefits. As always, details matter. I look forward to learning more about the Administration’s plans, particularly when it comes to how they plan to pay for it.

I have never been reluctant to raise my voice when necessary and I expect that there will be many opportunities to do so in the weeks and months ahead. In fact, the House has already taken some disturbing votes, including beginning the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without drafting a replacement plan. This means that 30 million Americans could lose access to health care. I have always been open to revising aspects of the ACA that may not be working as intended. That doesn’t mean throwing the entire law out without regard for the millions of people who now have coverage.

We have a challenging year ahead but I am more energized than ever. I hope to see many of you during the upcoming New Year celebrations. I wish everyone health and happiness in this Year of the Rooster.

