Love is in the air at Franklin Park Zoo

Valentine’s Day themed activities planned all weekend, February 11 and 12

WHAT: In honor of Valentine’s Day, we are celebrating all weekend long, February 11 and 12, at Franklin Park Zoo! Share the love by saying the secret word, “Valentine,” at the admission booth to receive one free admission with a paying adult admission.

Saturday, February 11

On Saturday, February 11, bring your loved ones to the heart-filled Tropical Forest. Pose for photos, enjoy zookeeper talks, an animal encounter, and storytime for the kids at 1:30 p.m.! Stop by the education station for crafts and watch animals receive festive enrichment.

Sunday, February 12

Do animals find each other appealing or attractive? What are the similarities and differences between human and animal courtship? What can the techniques that animals use to attract mates teach us about friendship and romance? On Sunday, February 12, discover all of this and more as the Zoo’s educators present a lively talk focused on animal courtship and mating rituals. Talks are geared towards teens and adults and will be held at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Hippo Theater in the Tropical Forest. Learn about the unique dances, gifts, and other displays that animals put into finding and securing a mate!

WHEN:

February 11-12, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: 617-541-LION or visit www.franklinparkzoo.org